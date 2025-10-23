Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ to be released on December 12; Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati also in film

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday announced the release date of his film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’.

According to his Instagram post, the film is set to hit theatres on December 12, 2025.

Kapil also shared the film’s motion poster, revealing Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan as his co-stars.

“Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only In Cinemas on 12th December 2025,” he shared.

Kapil also has a film with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in his kitty.

In the film, Neetu Kapoor will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

After wrapping up the shoot a few months ago, Riddhima took to Instagram and expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets.

“Firsts are always special. Because it’s those very ‘firsts’ that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens,” she wrote.

Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.The film is tentatively titled ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’.

(Source: ANI)