Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma expressed his frustration in a recent episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ over having to pay a large amount of income tax.

During a recent episode of the show he spoke about his income tax where he revealed to his guests that he was paying Rs.15 crore in a year.

While everyone was shocked, later he passed off the topic saying that income tax has to be paid as it is important for the development of the country.

Kapil had earlier mentioned about his issues with income tax in an episode featuring Navjot Singh Sidhu.