Kanye West’s India debut concert cancelled again over government directives

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Kanye West, now known as “Ye”, will no longer perform in India this month after his debut concert in New Delhi was cancelled once again.

The show, scheduled for May 23 at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was called off following security-related directives issued by the government and law enforcement authorities, according to organisers.

The organisers, White Fox, shared the update through an Instagram statement, saying they were “deeply disheartened” by the cancellation but that public safety remained the top priority during the current sensitive situation. They also confirmed that all ticket holders would receive full refunds within a few business days.

This is the second time Ye’s India concert has been postponed or cancelled. Earlier, the event was planned for March 29 but got delayed due to geopolitical tensions and regional concerns before being rescheduled to May 23.

The cancellation quickly became a major talking point online, with fans expressing disappointment over missing what would have been Ye’s first-ever live performance in India. Some users joked that the concert had become “India’s most postponed show,” while others hoped a new date would be announced soon.

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The India cancellation also comes during a difficult period for Ye’s global touring plans. In recent months, several international performances and festival appearances linked to the rapper have reportedly faced backlash, sponsorship withdrawals, or cancellation due to controversy surrounding his past statements.

Despite the setback, organisers said they are still in discussions with Ye’s team to explore a possible new date and venue in the future.

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