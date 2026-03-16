Kanye West’s India Concert Postponed Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Rescheduled for May 23

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New Delhi: The much-awaited India debut of rapper Kanye West has been postponed due to “geopolitical situation and regional tensions”. The concert is set to take place on May 23, 2026.

The organisers of the event took to their Instagram handle to announce the rescheduling of Kanye’s concert. In the note, Kanye’s team cited the “safety of international fans and artists” as one of the reasons for tthe postponement.

The event will be organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment & Wizcraft. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans travelling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” wrote Whitefox India.

Making the announcement, the organisers of the event said that the New Delhi event will deliver expansive staging, cinematic visuals, precision-engineered acoustics and a career-spanning setlist.

“We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is,” said Aman, founder of White Fox.

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“One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen,” he added.

“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director, Wizcraft International.

He further said, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

The brains behind multiple classic hip-hop albums and hits like ‘Through the Wire’, ‘Stronger’ ‘Heartless’, ‘Runaway and others.

(ANI)