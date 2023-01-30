Kanye West throws woman’s phone in the middle of the street

The rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West can be seen confronting the woman while she was filming him from inside her own vehicle in a video that was shared on social media. The woman is alleged to be following Mr. West. On the other hand, Kanye reaches into her car, takes her phone out of her hands, and tosses it into the street when she tries to argue that she could film him because he was “a celebrity.”

Fox News claims that Mr. West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, was leaving his daughter North’s basketball game on Friday when the incident occurred. After allegedly snatching a woman’s cell phone, Kanye West is said to be the subject of an investigation.

#KanyeWest Throws a Fans phone away, y’all think he’s wrong doing for this? pic.twitter.com/dcSzIA0Pzw — DJ Markiece  (@DjMarkiece) January 28, 2023

After watching the intense video, fans urged people to stop being intrusive to celebrities. “They doing too much! Like it’s dangerous & intrusive,” one person wrote in the comment.

“I feel like he’s being harassed and people want him to snap. They want him to have a meltdown. This is so sad,” another added. Someone else similarly opined, “Now that he’s quiet, now y’all going out here messing with him. Leave that man alone.” Another user questioned, “Why they treating him like that? He’s human being too you know!”

Fox News reports that it is still unknown whether the woman filming Mr. West is a professional photographer or just a fan filming him. It is also unknown how long the woman allegedly filmed the rapper and what prompted him to confront her before he got out of the car.

(Inputs from IANS)