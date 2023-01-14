Kanye West marries again: Kim shares cryptic quotes

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though the marriage is not legally binding.

The ‘All Day’ hitmaker, who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed that the union is legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.

According to femalefirst.co.uk, Kanye was first pictured with Bianca, who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years, at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star’s commitment to Bianca.

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted that she is worried that people will be “scared” to date her because Kanye – the father of her children North, Saint, Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm – isn’t the “easiest” person to deal with.

She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’

The 42-year-old beauty also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day.

According to a new report, it has been an open secret that Kim has long hated Bianca for no obvious reason, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Kim hates her,” an insider told Page Six of the ‘Donda’ artist’s architectural designer wife. “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

Kim also appeared to react to the wedding news with cryptic quotes.

“I’m in my quiet girl era. I don’t have much to say.” The now-deleted post continued: “Just much to do.”

In another post, she added: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

A third post, meanwhile, read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

In other news related to Kanye, it was said that he and his new wife Bianca went on honeymoon in Utah following their private wedding ceremony. Daily Mail reported that the embattled star and the Yeezy architectural designer spent time at Amangiri resort last week.

(Inputs from IANS)