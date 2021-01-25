Kannada Actress And Former Bigg Boss Contestant Jayashree Ramaiah Dies By Suicide

New Delhi: Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to reports, the actress was found hanging at her residence in the city. She was battling depression and had opened up about her issue on social media.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the fans of the actress.

Jayashree Ramaiah had contested in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3 and had debuted in 2017 Kannada movie ‘Uppu Huli Khara’.