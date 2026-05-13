Kannada Actor-Producer Dileep Raj passes away at 47 after heart attack

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Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj died on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 47. Family members said he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but doctors could not save him.

Dileep Raj earned recognition in the Kannada entertainment industry with his performances in several films and television serials. He became widely known after sharing screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 film Milana. He also played important roles in films like U-Turn and Boyfriend.

Apart from films, Dileep Raj became a familiar face on Kannada television through serials such as Hitler Kalyana, Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya and Rathasapthami. His performance in Zee Kannada’s Hitler Kalyana brought him massive popularity among television viewers.

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Before entering television, Dileep Raj built his career in theatre and worked with renowned theatre groups like Nataranga and Drishti. Actress Nanditha reportedly introduced him to the television industry during his early career days.

His acting journey on screen began with the telefilm Kambada Mane, which opened the doors to Kannada television. He later appeared in more than 24 films and also made a mark as a dubbing artist. His voice work for actor Chetan Kumar in the film Aa Dinagalu was appreciated by audiences.

Dileep Raj also ventured into production and produced several television serials under his banner DR Creations. Known for portraying emotional and relatable characters, he remained one of Kannada television’s most dependable actors throughout his career.

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