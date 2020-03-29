Kanika Kapoor test COVID19 positive for fourth time
Photo: gulf news

Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus positive for fourth time

By IANS
0

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, causing considerable concern to her family.

Kanika, who was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for Coronavirus, had returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay she developed cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.

Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her ‘starry behaviour’.

Meanwhile, one of her family member who did not wish to be named, said, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.”

Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, said that the singer’s condition was stable.

