Kangana Ranaut urges everyone to boycott chinese goods

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has condemned the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, and urged everyone to show solidarity to the government and the Army by boycotting Chinese goods.

Kangana’s message came in a video that the actress shared on her team’s official Twitter account.

The over a minute-long clip was captioned: “#KanganaRanaut condemns the brutal Chinese attack on the Indian Army in Ladakh and calls the nation to not forget the sacrifice of our martyrs and treat this as an attack on nation. To honour the supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts and to teach China a lesson,it’s time”

In the video, Kangana says: “Agar koi humare haath se humari ungliya kaatne ki koshish kare ya humari bhujaaon se humare hatheli kaatne se koshish kare toh kis tarah kasht hoga aapko? Wohi kasht pahunchaya hai China ne humein (What if someone tries to chop off your fingers or cut your hands? That is the kind of pain China has inflicted upon us).”

She spoke of the 20 Indian armymen who were killed in the violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

“Kya yeh sochna theek hai ke senao ka jo sarhadho main jo yudh hota hai woh sirf senao ka hota hai? Woh sirf sarkaar ka hota hai? Usme humara koi haq nahi hai? Toh kya yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum is yudh main hissa lein, kyunki Ladakh sirf ek zameen ka tukda nahi hai, Bharat ki asmita ka bahut badaa hissa hai (Is it right to think that that the war these soldiers are fighting is just theirs and the government’s? Don’t we have any right to it? Ladakh is not just a piece of land but a prized possession of our country).”

She then urged everyone to be self-sufficient.

She said in Hindi: “We should boycott all Chinese goods, products and any company they have invested in. With the revenue they collect from India, they buy weapons to kill our soldiers.”

“Is it not our duty to support our government and our soldiers. We should pledge that we all should be “aatm nirbhar” and boycott all Chinese goods,” added Kangana.

(IANS)