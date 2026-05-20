Kangana Ranaut, urges women to put carrier first

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Mumbai: In the recent days as there have been multiple cases that have involved the deaths of young women mostly which were linked to dowry harassment. The case of Twisha Sharma of Bhopal a 33 year old woman, then the death of Deepika Nagar a 25 year old woman has raised raised widespread concerns after her body was found.

After these incidents, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranautshared views on these tragedies, she urged that women should priorities themselves, and their career , should be financially independent instead of feeling the pressure to get married.

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She posted a story on her instagram, in which she wrote,”So many tragic news about young married women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married,my advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please, you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want; don’t listen to anyone.”