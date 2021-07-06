Kangana Ranaut shares breezy pictures from Budapest; see photos

By IANS
Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming flick “Dhaakad” in Budapest. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of pictures from the Hungarian Capital city.

In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing on the streets of the gorgeous city. Dressed in a floral short dress, she is seen posing with a bouquet of flowers.

She left a note of sarcasm in the first post: “Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family,” she wrote.

In the second post, she wrote in a similar tone: “Bought these flowers to get my insta game right… Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating… wah!!”

In the third post, she wrote: “No really it’s nice to be here and clicking these self indulgent pictures…”

Directed by Razneesh Ghai “Dhaakad” is an action thriller. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, and is scheduled to release on October 1.

