Kangana Ranaut: Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut openly claimed on Tuesday that filmmaker Karan Johar is the main culprit of the Bollywood movie mafia.

Kangana, who has been vocal for a while about the alleged Bollywood mafia that promotes star kids over outsiders, posted her accusations against Johar on her verified Twitter account, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

“Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me,” Kangana tweeted.

Kangana’s tweet came in response to a user who tweeted: “Sushant’s GYM Partner is Exposing how Bollywood [email protected] Karan Johar made Drive Movie just to Trap & block Sushant Singh Rajput from doing further projects in Bollywood.”

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana has reopened the conversation about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood that is said to promote star kids over outsiders.

In a series of tweets posted last week, Kangana had also alleged that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in B-Town parties.

“If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” she had tweeted.

