Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: Durga Chakravarty/IANS)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: After filling a petition against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for damaging her Mumbai office on September 9, now Kangana Ranaut has demanded a sum of Rs. 2 crore from the BMC as compensation.

In an exclusive interview with Times Now in the program ‘Frankly Speaking with Kangana’, the actor stated that she has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court and sought Rs. 2 crore as damage compensation.

Kangana said that BMC damaged many valuable property while demolishing her office and they have to pay for her damaged properties.

The amended plea stated that Kangana’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee went to the office premises with a copy of the petition on September 9, 2020 to inform  BMC that the case is scheduled to be heard at 12 30 pm. But the BMC official ignored the advocate’s words, locked the office from inside and continued to demolition the office.

The plea stated that the property damaged by the large scale demolition by the BMC is estimated to be  Rs. 2 crore.

