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Mumbai: Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has completed 20 years in the film industry, marking the milestone by sharing a nostalgic throwback from her early days. The actor posted her first-ever portfolio photograph, recalling how it played a crucial role in shaping her entry into cinema.

The image, shot by photographer Jatin Kampani, became the turning point in her career as it helped her secure the role of Simran in her debut film Gangster. Alongside this, she also shared another picture from her initial magazine shoot, giving a glimpse into her journey before rising to fame.

Released in 2006, Gangster was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. The film featured actors like Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja and gained popularity for its music composed by Pritam.

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Following her debut, Kangana built a strong presence in Bollywood with films like Fashion and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. She received widespread recognition for her performance in Tanu Weds Manu alongside R. Madhavan, which marked a significant phase in her career.

Her performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns earned her consecutive National Film Awards, establishing her as a leading performer in Hindi cinema.

Most recently, she was seen in her directorial project Emergency, continuing her journey both in front of and behind the camera.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut completes two decades in industry, Shares her first portfolio photo