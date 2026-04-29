Kangana Ranaut celebrates 20 years in cinema, shares first portfolio that got her ‘Gangster’ role

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New Delhi: Two decades in cinema is no small milestone, and actor Kangana Ranaut chose to celebrate it by looking back at where it all began, a photograph that simply changed her life.

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry, and to mark the occasion, Kangana took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her very first portfolio shoot. The throwback image, captured by photographer Jatin Kampani, holds special meaning for the actor as it was the picture that helped her land her debut role in ‘Gangster.’

Sharing the memory with fans, Kangana wrote that the portfolio became the stepping stone to her journey in films. Reflecting on the beginning of her career, she posted, “Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio by @jatinkampani that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster.”

She also posted another image from her first magazine shoot, taking followers back to the early days before she became one of the industry’s most talked-about stars.

Released in 2006, ‘Gangster’ was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. The romantic thriller featured Kangana alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. The film’s music, composed by Pritam, remains popular even today.

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After a strong debut, Kangana quickly built a filmography filled with varied roles. She went on to star in several movies, including ‘Fashion’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’

In 2011, she won praise for her comic timing in ‘Tanu Weds Manu,’ where she starred opposite R. Madhavan. The success of that film was followed by one of the strongest phases of her career.

Kangana won back-to-back National Film Awards for Best Actress for ‘Queen’ and’ Tanu Weds Manu Returns,’ cementing her place as one of Hindi cinema’s leading performers.

Most recently, she was seen in her 2025 directorial venture ‘Emergency.’

(ANI)