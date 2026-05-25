Kangana defends Aishwarya over Cannes trolling, slams body-shaming critics

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Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the actress faced online trolling over her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Known for her outspoken nature, Kangana reacted strongly to the criticism targeting Aishwarya’s Cannes red carpet look and backed her for carrying herself with confidence and individuality.

Aishwarya, a regular face at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, attended the closing ceremony this year in a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The couture outfit, named Luminara, was inspired by the concept of light, movement, and transformation. She completed the look with a sheer dupatta, drawing attention for her experimental fashion choice.

While many social media users praised the actress for her elegance and bold styling, a section of trolls body-shamed her appearance online. Kangana criticized such comments and defended Aishwarya’s right to express herself freely through fashion without trying to satisfy public expectations.

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Designer Amit Aggarwal stated that the outfit was created to reflect strength, radiance, and evolution, while stylist Mohit Rai aimed to present the actress in a look that felt artistic and powerful rather than conventional.

Apart from the blue gown appearance, Aishwarya also appeared in a blush pink gown and a white pantsuit during other Cannes events this year. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who attended the L’Oréal Paris dinner in a red gown.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II directed by Mani Ratnam. Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.