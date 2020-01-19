Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of her wedding card

Kamya Punjabi
Mumbai: Television actress Kamya Punjabi has shared a glimpse of herself and her to-be husband Shalabh Dangs wedding card.

Kamya, who has done shows like “Shakti”, “Tu Aashqui”, “Doli Armaano Ki” and a former contestant of reality show “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, where she shared a look of her wedding card.

She captioned the boomerang video: “Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha”.

The clip currently has 18,235 likes on the photo sharing website.

Her friends from the industry congratulated her:

Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations.

Kavita Kaushik sent heart emojis.

Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy!

This will be Kamya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, but the two parted ways in 2013.

