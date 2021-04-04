Chennai: Superstar-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday asserted that he is ready to quit cinema for the sake of politics.

Addressing media persons at Coimbatore, Kamal, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South seat in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, said that he would complete all his movie assignments and contracts and is contemplating to walking off the silver screen if politics demands it.

“I am ready to quit the film world and show business for politics if it demands so. However late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and popular actor MGR had continued to act in movies even after becoming an MLA to communicate his ideas to the people of Tamil Nadu and to serve the people,” he noted.

Kamal also told media persons that he had received several threats during the election campaign but did not further elaborate.

He said that several political leaders had called upon him to quit politics and continue with cinema.

“Let us see who will quit politics… and as I said earlier, I will continue with politics.”

Kamal also said that his party has provided proper details to Election Commission officials on the details of the money spent during the campaign.

(IANS)