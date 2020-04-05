Kalinga TV to air “Kahe Ballav” at 3PM today

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga TV has decided to air Kahe Ballav” (Ballav hmm Speaks), a research bases movie at 3 PM on Sunday.

Kadambini Media Production’s “Kahe Ballav” is directed by Prof. Himansu Sekhar Khatua and Produced by Iti Samanta.

The documentary movie depicts Mughal Tamasha – a unique folk theatre from Bhadrak region of Odisha.

This brilliant piece of art is an endeavor to promote Odisha’s rich culture and protect dying art forms.

In 2018, the movie received jury recognition in 30th Odisha State Film Awards.