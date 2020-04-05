Kahe Ballav

Kalinga TV to air “Kahe Ballav” at 3PM today

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga TV has decided to air Kahe Ballav” (Ballav hmm Speaks), a research bases movie at 3 PM on Sunday.

Kadambini Media Production’s “Kahe Ballav” is directed by Prof. Himansu Sekhar Khatua and Produced by Iti Samanta.

Related News

Brown Sugar Seize Worth Rs.1.5 Cr In Bhubaneswar, Leads To…

Jan Aushadhi Stores In Bhubaneswar Close During 48Hr Shut…

Rain or thundershower Likely In Odisha, Met Dept Issues…

Shut Down Ends At 8pm Today, Chief Secretary Advises People…

The documentary movie depicts Mughal Tamasha – a unique folk theatre from Bhadrak region of Odisha.

This brilliant piece of art is an endeavor to promote Odisha’s rich culture and protect dying art forms.

In 2018, the movie received jury recognition in 30th Odisha State Film Awards.

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar Seize Worth Rs.1.5 Cr In Bhubaneswar, Leads To Shooting In Odisha’s…

State

Jan Aushadhi Stores In Bhubaneswar Close During 48Hr Shut down, Trouble For Poor…

State

Rain or thundershower Likely In Odisha, Met Dept Issues Warning

State

Shut Down Ends At 8pm Today, Chief Secretary Advises People To Maintain Discipline

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.