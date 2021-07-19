Kajol says it “feels like a party” to be back on set, shares picture on Instagram

By IANS
kajol back on set
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Kajol took to instagram and shared a picture that shows her getting ready for a shoot on a set.

“The feel of a set after so long is something else… it feels like a party!” wrote Kajol on Instagram, sharing her excitement to be back on the set.

In the picture post, Kajol was seen sitting on a chair getting her hair and makeup done, holding a mirror in her hands. The actress is seen dressed in a black dress.

Kajol was last seen in the film “Tribhanga”.

Her future projects include the biopic “Sasi Lalitha”, besides “Velaiilla Pattadhari 3” and Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

