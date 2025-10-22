Kajol gives a sneak peek into her fam-jam Diwali celebration, shares pics with Ajay, mom Tanuja

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol had a fam-jam Diwali celebration at her home.

On Wednesday, Kajol offered a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations on Instagram, sharing beautiful family pictures featuring her husband Ajay Devgn, children Nysa and Yug, mother Tanuja, mother-in-law Veena Devgn, sister-in-law Neelam, and Neelam’s sons.

All were decked up in traditional outfits. The men of the house wore matching kurtas.

“Life is a cycle. Day before was Diwali and was the beginning of something and the end of something else. All we can say is that life is all about family and all about love. Om shanti shanti to one and all #HappyNewYear,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kajol’s iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ with Shah Rukh Khan clocked 30 years.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, ‘DDLJ’ was released in 1995 and went on to become one of India’s biggest hits. Even after three decades, its characters Raj and Simran have remained in fans’ hearts across generations.

On the film’s 30th anniversary this year, the Bollywood Badshah reflected on the love that he has received for playing the beloved character of “Raj”.

Speaking to Variety, SRK said, “It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ released. I’m truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people from across the world for playing Raj. Nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world.”

The ‘Jawan’ star also revisited the impact that his film has left among the real audiences, adding how couples admit to falling in love or getting married after watching DDLJ. “I also feel that it has had such a happy effect on the pop culture of India and South Asian,” the actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan credited the film’s massive success to the “pure heart” of the entire team and the efforts of director Aditya Chopra.

“The clarity that Adi had about ‘DDLJ’ and especially because of the blessings of Yash ji (legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra)”, he said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kajol, who played the female lead as Simran, stated that her character represents millions of girls in India.

“The viewers who adored this film at 16 are now watching it with their children, owning it more fiercely with every passing year. It’s become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love,” she added.

(Source: ANI)