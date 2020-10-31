Kajal Aggarwal Ties The Knot With Gautam Kitchlu, See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal Ties The Knot With Gautam Kitchlu, See Pics

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to her entrepreneur fiancee Gautam Kitchlu on Friday evening in Mumbai and wishes for the couple kept pouring in from the actress’ happy fans .

The couple got married in a close-knit affair with the attendance of family and close friends only due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fan accounts of the actress shared the pictures from the wedding on social media and Kajal looks very beautiful and breathtaking in her bridal attire in the pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a scarlet bridal lehenga with a pale pink dupatta. She matched her wedding lehenga with some beautiful wedding jewellery.

Gautam Kitchlu complemented his bride in a gorgeous sherwani, styled with a pale pink dupatta.

See the pics here:

View this post on Instagram Exclusive 💃🏻🙈🥳 @kajalaggarwalofficial #kajalaggarwal #kajgautkitched A post shared by KajPriya💫 (@kajpriya) on Oct 30, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

Before her wedding the actress also shared some of her pre-wedding photos , including haldi and mehendi ceremonies pics on her official Instagram account.

Here is the pictures:

View this post on Instagram Calm before the storm 🤍#kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

