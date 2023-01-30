Kailash Kher hit with water bottle at Hampi Utsav

Indian singer Kailash Kher was recently performing at Hampi Utasv, while singing at the concert, two youth allegedly threw a water bottle on stage, demanding to sing a Kannada song.

The two men have been taken into custody for throwing the bottle from the audience gallery on Sunday evening. As per the media reports, the singer escaped unhurt and continued with the concert.

The attack was caught on camera. Watch it here:

#Singer Kailash Kher was attacked with bottles while his concert was underway in Karnataka’s Hampi simply because he was not singing #Kannada songs; 2 arrested. pic.twitter.com/J89iN5xHmN — Kamlesh Kumar Ojha🇮🇳 (@Kamlesh_ojha1) January 30, 2023

Hours before performing there, Kailash had expressed excitement. He wrote on social media , “India’s ancient city, the Kal section is included in the form of temples and attaris, whose history accelerates world’s appreciation, Shivnad of @bandkailasa #KailasaLiveInConcert will echo today in #HampiMahotsav. Even today, all majestic crafts, history, art, music fair, @karnatakaworld @kkaladham”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)

On January 27, the three-day Hampi Utsav began. Since the new Vijayanagara district was established, this is the first time a cultural festival has been held. The main stage at Gayatri Peeta, Eduru Basavanna Vedike, Hampi Virupaksheshwar Vedike, and Sasuvekalu Vedike were inaugurated by chief Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening.