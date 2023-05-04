June marriage set for Sunny Deol’s son Karan with Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter

Advertisement

Mumbai: In what is being billed as a marriage of two film dynasties, Karan Deol, the newbie actor son of Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol, is set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Drisha Roy, a fashion designer who describes herself on her Instagram handle as being “unsocial”.

According to media reports, Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families.

They were rumoured to have gotten engaged last year, but the actor’s team was quick to clarify that “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends” and the news about them getting engaged “is not true”.

Reportedly, the couple is now making their status official and informing their friends and associates about the marriage ceremony next month. Media reports suggest that Drisha is a very private person, so not much is known about her.

On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman. It remains unclear if it was Drisha in the picture.

On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in ‘Apne 2’, which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.