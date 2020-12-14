Juhi Chawla earrings
Photo Credit: India TV

Juhi Chawla Asks Fans To Help Find Her Lost Diamond Earring At Mumbai Airport, Promises To Reward Finder

By IANS

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. She also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return.

“This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you,” tweeted Juhi on her verified handle, @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.

As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.

You might also like
Entertainment

Lucky Ali’s Surprise Performance Goes Viral

Entertainment

Sonu Sood To Moderate New Startup Show

Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla Accused Of Drunk Driving And Hitting A Poor Man; Actor Claims He Was…

Entertainment

Bengali Actor Arya Banerjee’s Death Not Homicide, Autopsy Confirms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.