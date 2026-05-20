Jr NTR starrer ‘Dragon’ glimpse video released ahead of his birthday, actor reposted

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Hyderabad: Jr NTR-starrer Dragon glimpse video was released ahead of his birthday yesterday on YouTube channel and social media.

The film is set to be premiered on big screen from June 11, 2027. The film was previously called NTR-Neel but now it has been named officially as Dragon.

The glimpse showcases NTR in an action-packed avatar that reminded many viewers of Neel’s previous blockbusters. It was also reposted by the actor and the director on their social media accounts.

The Dragon glimpse isn’t just a video – it’s a grand entry. The video shows film’s key characters and at the end, finishes it with Anil Kapoor’s intense cop avatar.

It is a 4 minute and 28 seconds video, starts with Indian history, tracing the opium trade from pre-Independence to post-Independence India.

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Jr NTR has shared the glimpse with the link of the video in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. His X post has been captioned as, “And then… The DEVIL WAS BORN.”

The fans have flooded excitement in the comment section of his post. They Jr a very Happy Birthday. One user says, “After KGF & Salaar.. Goosebumps granted with Dragon.” Another user says, “#Dragon is one of the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, What a superb acting by NTR 🔥👑#HappyBirthdayNTR” Third user says, “Happy Birthday Man Of Masses Young Tiger India’s Biggest Mass Hero @tarak9999 THE DEVIL WAS BORN – #Dragon #NTRNeel #HappyBirthdayNTR”

Look at the post here: