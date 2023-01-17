Jr. NTR joining Marvel Cinematic Universe! RRR star meets studios executive

RRR star Jr. NTR has expressed his wish to work on a Marvel movie. Prior to the prestigious awards, the actor of RRR fame mentioned wanting to play a superhero in a brief interview. According to recent reports, he later met a senior executive from Marvel Studios at the after-party.

An American journalist introduced Jr. NTR to Marvel Studio’s executive, Victoria Alonso, last week at the Golden Globes 2023. Now it seems like the foundation for the same has been laid as the actor met the executive in the US.

During an interview with Variety, Jr. NTR stated that his favourite character is Tony Stark, he further added, “He’s so relatable. He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He does not come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk.”

Not only Jr. NTR, but also Ram Charan, have expressed a desire to play superhero roles. He also revealed his favourite Marvel superhero and said, “Captain America! We also have amazing superheroes in India.”

NTR’s upcoming movie will start filming in February. Rumor has it that Janhvi Kapoor will play the actor’s opposite in the movie. On April 5, 2024, the movie will be released all over the world. For the project, the actor will work with Koratala Siva once more. The next movie, which is being produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni, will have music created by Anirudh.

