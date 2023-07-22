Josephine Chaplin, daughter of Charlie Chaplin, passes away at 74

Legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin’s daughter, Josephine Chaplin, passed away at the age of 74. The reason behind her death is not yet revealed. According to Variety, a US media outlet, Chaplin died on July 13 in Paris.

Josephine was born on March 28, 1949, and was one of eight children born to comedian Charlie Chaplin and his wife, Oona O’ Neil.

She made her acting debut in her father’s 1952 film Limelight at the age of 3 years.

According to reports, Josephine is survived by her three sons, named Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet. She also has several siblings, including Michael, Geraldine, Jane, Victoria, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher.

Josephine was a part of several movies, including “The Canterbury Tales,” a film by Pier Paolo Pasolini that won awards, and “L’odeur des fauves,” directed by Richard Balducci. In the same year, she also acted in “Escape to the Sun,” a drama directed by Menahem Golan, in which she starred alongside Laurence Harvey.