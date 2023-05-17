Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for ‘Jeanne Du Barry’

Mumbai: Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who hasn’t appeared in public since his protracted 2022 legal battle with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, received an ecstatic seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of Cannes Film Festival’s opening night film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’.

Depp held back tears as the crowd in the South of France erupted in prolonged applause for his performance, reports ‘Variety’. He essays the role of King Louis XV in the film. He waved to the audience in the balcony and seemed taken aback by the response.

The film’s director and star Maiwenn also broke out into tears as she briefly took the mic. “I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte,” she said. “It was a production that was difficult to finance a and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theatre.”

As per ‘Variety’, Depp arrived to Cannes welcomed by thousands of supportive fans, who carried signs outside the Palais and trembled as they tried to touch their idol. Many were successful in making contact with Depp, who worked the fan line outside for five full minutes before walking the carpet.

‘Jeanne du Barry’ stars Maiwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, a working class woman in 18th century France who rises the social ranks and becomes King Louis XV’s lover. Her working class roots makes her a social pariah in the king’s court. The supporting cast includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud and Pascal Greggory.

The film marks Depp’s most high profile acting role since the conclusion of his 2022 legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

