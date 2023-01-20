John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen shares first pic of their baby daughter

Grammy winning musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are introducing their baby girl.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
john legend daughter
Image credit- IANS

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are introducing their baby girl. Chrissy Teigen – the cookbook author, took to Instagram to introduce the world to the couple’s baby girl, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, born on January 13, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Sharing a photo of son Miles Theodore, and daughter Luna Simone holding their baby sister, Teigen wrote, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.”

Related News

James Cameron says watching ‘Avatar’ on phone is…

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter Arha as she dubs for…

Trailer of Ranbir-Shraddha starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main…

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani will be back on the big screen…

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss,” she continued, quoted by ‘People’. “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

The proud father confirmed the news of their baby’s birth on January 13 hours after his child’s arrival while chatting with the crowd during a private concert. Shortly after, a source told ‘People’ that Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, are both ecstatic about welcoming another baby.

“They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road,” the source said. “Chrissy and the baby are doing well.”

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.