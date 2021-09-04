John Cena’s photo tribute to Sidharth goes viral, Indian fans thank him

By IANS
john cena tribute to siddharth shukla
Image credit- Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star and WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2.

Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor.

Related News

Shehnaaz Gill breaks down during Sidharth’s last rites

Shehnaaz is not in a state to talk, said Himanshi Khurana

TV actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack: friends,…

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Host The Show In…

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

You might also like
Entertainment

Watch: Mallika Sherawat’s OOPS moment caught on camera

Entertainment

Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s heart melting reply when man asked her name at airport

Entertainment

South Indian actor Siddharth express frustration over online harassment

Entertainment

Last rites of Sidharth Shukla performed in Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.