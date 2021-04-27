Mumbai: The release date of the John Abraham-starrer “Satyameva Jayate 2” has been postponed owing to the Covid outbreak. The film director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news on Tuesday morning.

The film was slated to release on Eid, May 13, setting up a clash with Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” at the box office.

“In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film will now release at a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind” wrote Zaveri.

He captioned the statement saying: “Stay Safe India. Be strong. Help those you can. This too shall pass. See you soon at the movie #SatyamevaJayate2.”

The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar.