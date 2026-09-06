Joheirry Mola of Dominican Republic crowned Miss World 2026

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Nha Trang: Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026, emerging victorious from a highly competitive final six at the grand ceremony held in Vietnam on Saturday.

Joheirry Mola secured the coveted Miss World crown after advancing to the final stage alongside representatives from Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Vietnam and Eritrea.

Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was also present at the ceremony, as she crowned her successor.

After the final rounds of competition, Spain’s Elisabeth Reynes Alabern was named first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty finished as second runner-up.

Earlier, India’s Nikita Porwal bowed out of the 73rd Miss World campaign among the Top 40 contestants, bringing the country’s run at the global pageant to a close.

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Celebrating her journey at the 73rd Miss World, the official social media handle of Miss India wrote, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”

Noting that India is proud of her, it further added, “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully.”

For the finale, Nikita Porwal took to the Miss World stage in a breathtaking outfit featuring a sculpted corset adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishment, with blooms cascading organically across the silhouette.

The grand finale of the 73rd Miss World Festival took place in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Vietnam. The event also served as a celebration of the Miss World Organisation’s 75th Anniversary.

(ANI)