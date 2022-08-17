Joe Jonas urges people to normalise men wearing make-up

Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas thinks that it is “great” that more men are wearing makeup.

The 33-year-old singer believes that men have generally become more open-minded about fashion and style in recent years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He reflected: “There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that.”

“Guys are more openly wearing make-up, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

Joe has actually kept hold of some of his most iconic fashion items, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He told People: “There are a few archive pieces that I’ve kept that are just really special. The most recent time my brothers and I performed at the Grammys, I wore a Chanel suit and I had to keep that. It’s one of my favourites, even because of that memory.”

Joe also feels more comfortable in his own skin than ever before. Speaking about his own approach to fashion, Joe, who is married to actress Sophie Turner, shared: “I feel like at some point you make that decision for yourself, the things that you want to do, the things that you want to wear, even to the hair products you put in your hair.”

“You get to an age where you just go, ‘Okay, I don’t feel those pressures anymore.’ I think if you had asked me ten years ago, I would have definitely felt that pressure more.”

Meanwhile, Joe also confessed to having become more health-conscious in the recent years. He said: “I can’t sing as many songs and do as many shows back to back.”

“When I was younger, I had no problem. Sleepless nights, going to another city, performing on this day, then going out and celebrating that concert, you just go, go, go, go, and then you hit a wall of exhaustion.”