Jodhpur: Jodhpur District and Sessions Judge has on Thursday dismissed both the pleas of the Rajasthan Government, in a detailed order of Salman khan’s false affidavit submissions related to his arms licence in 2003.

Earlier, Salman Khan had apologized for ‘mistakenly’ submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur District and Session Court, during the hearing in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

The actor appeared for the hearing via video conferencing and his lawyer Hastimal Saraswat prayed the court that Salman should be forgiven for mistakenly submitting the false affidavit back then.

According to reports, Public prosecutor Bhavani Singh Bhati had then demanded that a case of misleading the court should be filed against the actor.

The ‘Dabbang’ star was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur.

At that time, a case under the Arms Act was registered against him and the court asked him to submit his arms licence.

A trial court in 2018 had convicted Salman and awarded five-year imprisonment to him for the killing of two blackbucks during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in October 1998. The actor had challenged the trial court verdict in the session’s court. Salman’s fellow actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who were present on the spot in Kankani along with him, have been acquitted.