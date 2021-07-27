Jennifer Lopez sets the internet on fire, makes its official with Ben Affleck

New Delhi: International singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took the internet by storm as she shared steamy pictures of herself flaunting her perfectly toned body in a bikini on Instagram as she celebrated her 52nd birthday. She also made her relationship with Ben Affleck official through one of the pictures in which the duo is sharing a passionate kiss.

JLo posted a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app sharing glimpses from her birthday celebration on a yacht. JLo is seen wearing a red bikini, paired with a Dolce Gabbana robe. She accessorized her look with a hat and a layered necklace and a statement finger ring. She kept her make-up nude and tied back her caramel-coloured hair into a loose bun and let wispy tendrils frame her face.