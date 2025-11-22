Jennifer Lopez in India for Netra Mantena’s Udaipur wedding

Advertisement

Udaipur: Global music sensation Jennifer Lopez is currently in India.

The ‘On The Floor ‘ hitmaker arrived in Udaipur on Saturday to attend the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju.

Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paps as she exited the airport have been doing the rounds on the internet since she touched down in India.

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju is a co-founder of Superorder. Udaipur has been buzzing for the past couple of days with their wedding festivities, attended by a long list of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Sophie Choudry, among others.

Several stars took over the stage with performances, but Ranveer Singh was the undeniable showstopper. He jumped off the stage, hugged Netra and Vamsi and then launched into a high-energy rap of Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy.

The moment that truly grabbed everyone’s attention was when he got Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to dance along to his hit track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Wizcraft Weddings have shared several clips from the functions of Netra and Vamsi. Check out here

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are all set to tie the knot on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)