Jennifer Aniston flaunts in Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 trailer

The comedy thriller Murder Mystery, which came out in 2019, will finally get a sequel, Murder Mystery 2, after four years. The film’s long-awaited sequel is preparing for a massive OTT release on Netflix in March of this year. The leads of Murder Mystery, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who impressed audiences with their performances, will reprise their roles as Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz, respectively, in the sequel.

On January 30, the intriguing official trailer for Murder Mystery 2 was released on the official Youtube channel of Netflix. The trailer depicts the lives of Audrey and Nick Spitz, who are full-time detectives. However, when the couple travels to an island to attend the wedding of their Indian friend Maharaja, they encounter a twist when he is kidnapped on his big day.

In the trailer, Jennifer Aniston can be seen wearing a beautiful ivory lehenga made by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She looked ethereal in traditional Indian attire and finished her appearance with a messy hairstyle and a pair of kundan chaandbalis. Sandler also complimented her in an ivory sherwani.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Several stills of Aniston’s “Desi” moment in the Murder Mystery 2 trailer have been circulating across social media platforms.

On the other hand, Manish Malhotra also shared glimpses of Jennifer Aniston looking gorgeous in Indian attire.

The highly anticipated Netflix project features a stellar star cast, including Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, Dani Boon, and others in pivotal roles. Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. The project is jointly produced by Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, James Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, and James D Stern.