Jenna Ortega’s first look for Wednesday season 3 revealed

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New Delhi: OTT platform Netflix has unveiled the first look of Wednesday season 3, showing Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Paris, today.

The series is based on characters created by Charles Addams, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners and directed by Tim Burton.

This advertisement reportedly shows and hints expanded storyline and new twists in upcoming season for the most awaited OTT series.

Netflix has posted it on Instagram, and the image captures Jenna Ortega accompanied by Thing is standing beside a motorcycle near the Eiffel Tower. Thing, disembodied hand is the character in the series portrayed by Victor Dorobantu, a member of the Addams family. In the picture she is seen holding a paper. The post is captioned as “From Paris, with dread.”

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As per reports, Rreturning cast members include Emma Myers, Fred Armisen, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Joanna Lumley.

Have a look:

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