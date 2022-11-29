Javed Ali lends voice for DAMaN’s Hindi version; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Noted Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali has lent his voice as the Hindi song recording for the much-hyped Odia film DAMaN (Durgama Anchala re Malaria Nirakarana) has started.

DAMaN actor Babushaan Mohanty on his Facebook page -Team Babushaan Online- shared a photo of Javed Ali standing with the film’s musicians from Odisha. “First Hindi Song Dub For #DAMaN With The Extremely Talented @JavedAli,” read the caption of the Facebook post.



After DAMaN’s massive sauces in the Ollywood industry, the makers are working on to release it in Hindi.

It is to be noted here that DAMaN is a biographical social drama film. It is made on Odisha Government’s Malaria eradication programme.

Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya have written and directed film. Deependra Samal has produced it. Dipanwit Dashmohapatra is in the lead role alongside Babushaan.

DAMaN film portrays a doctor’s relentless fight against superstitions and struggle to make tribal people aware of facts about Malaria. It is based on real-life accounts of Dr. Omkar Hota, who saved hundreds of lives in Malkangiri on his real-life mission between 2015 and 2018.