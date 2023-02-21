Javed Akhtar jams with Ali Zafar at event in Lahore, Internet loves it

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar recently hosted Indian poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar at a private gathering in Lahore. Mr. Akhtar was in Pakistan for the seventh Faiz Festival, which was held at the Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore. A video of the jam session has surfaced on the internet, in which Mr. Zafar can be heard singing Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, a Bollywood song written by Mr. Akhtar and performed by Kishore Kumar for the 1984 film Mashaal.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Haroun Rashid, features Mr. Akhtar sitting with a group of people and Mr. Zafar singing a lovely song in honour of the poet. The singer’s performance of the song makes the audience appear captivated.

“Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn’t get better than this” Mr. Rashid wrote in the caption.

Ali Zafar reshared the video and wrote, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected.”

It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023

The video was posted on February 20 and since then it has amassed over 4 lakh views on Twitter. A user wrote, “This is fantastic, if only there was a normal relationship between Pakistan and India, things like this could be so normal only Pak & India could be good neighbours, same as it is for 99% of the countries around the world that are neighbours.” “Wow, that is surely a masterpiece and the way you sang it is beautiful mashallah,” wrote another user.

Faiz Festival was a three-day event scheduled for February 17 to February 19.