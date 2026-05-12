Janhvi Kapoor’s role in Ram charan’s Peddi revealed ahead of trailer launch

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Mumbai: The upcoming sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has been generating strong buzz, and fresh details about Janhvi’s character have now come to light.

Speaking to Gulte, cinematographer R. Rathnavelu revealed that Janhvi Kapoor plays a character named Achiyyamma in the film. She is reportedly portrayed as the daughter of an official, with Rao Ramesh essaying the role of her father.

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The actress’ first-look posters and the song Chikiri Chikiri had already offered glimpses of her energetic rural avatar, though the makers have kept most details about her role under wraps.

Set against a village backdrop, Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament blended with action and drama. Besides the lead pair, the movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Boman Irani in key roles.