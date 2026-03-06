Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple Barefoot on Her Birthday

Advertisement

Tirumala: Actor Janhvi Kapoor kick-started her 29th birthday celebrations in a religious way as she offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

She commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early this morning, visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. She reached the temple barefoot.

She also met with fellow devotees and posed for pictures at their request.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, ‘Peddi’ also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30.

