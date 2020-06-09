Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Gunjan Saxena’ to get OTT release

Mumbai: Ditching traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” will be getting a direct-to-OTT release. The news was officially confirmed by the makers and the streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday.

No release date has been announced yet.

“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

The makers have shared a short video showcasing the journey of the real-life Gunjan Saxena with an introduction by Janhvi to her character in the film.

“‘Gunjan Saxena’ is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world,” said Karan Johar, who has backed the film through his production house, Dharma Productions.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

“‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ is a story of pure courage and determination and we can’t wait to premiere it,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix.