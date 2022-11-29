Janhvi Kapoor shares picture from sets of Mr and Mrs Mahi; fans say “Sorry Virat”

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in her upcoming movie, Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkumar Rao. On Monday, November 28, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture from the sets and fans have a unique reaction to it.

In the still, Janhvi looks like she is prepping for her role as a female cricketer. She can be seen practicing at the cricket net. Donned in a simple racerback top with shorts, the Mili actress looked dedicated to her role. Apart from that, she can also be seen holding a bat while her hand is covered with Kinesio tapes.

While sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, “It’s been a minute. #MrandMrsMahi.’’

Soon after Janhvi uploaded the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement for the movie. One person wrote, ‘’Best cricketer ever,’’ another commented, ‘’Sorry Virat, Janhvi is my favourite cricketer.’’

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in a survival thriller film, Mili released on November 4 this year. The actress also received a lot of praise for her performance in the flick. Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and Sanjay Suri also played pivotal roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also has a couple of movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan, the film will hit the screens soon.