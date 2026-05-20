Jana Nayagan to release soon, Vijay’s film to get Censor certficate

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Chennai: Jana Nayagan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s film is near to receive its censor certificate this weekend as per the sources. The movies way to release is being cleared.

The development comes after the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly granted clearance to the film.

The movie had earlier faced hurdles in the certification process despite completing its initial censor screening late last year. The Examining Committee reviewed the film in December 2025 and recommended a few cuts, which the makers claimed were carried out. Following the changes, the film was slated for release on January 9, 2026.

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However, the process took a new turn after a member of the Examining Committee reportedly raised objections to certain scenes in a letter addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi. In response to the concerns, the CBFC chief referred the film to the Revising Committee for another round of review.

Amid the delay in certification, the director of Jana Nayagan moved the Madras High Court and later approached the Supreme Court of India seeking intervention in the matter.