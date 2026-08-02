CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan box office collection day 10

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ film is performing great in the theatres after ending a long wait that kept fans on edge. It has increased as compared to previous day.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 7.80 crore net in India across 4,202 shows on tenth day.

This collection takes the total net to Rs 192.50 crore and India gross to Rs 164.90 crore.

Coming to the overseas collection, the film has collected Rs 3.00 crore, taking the total to Rs 88.00 crore.

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Combining both national and overseas collection, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 280.50 crore.

As per reports, C Joseph Vijay’s film has recorded occupancy of 48.29 percent with all morning, afternoon, evening and night staying green.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.