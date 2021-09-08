James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ becomes first Hollywood film to get Gujarati-dub release

Hollywood superstar James Bond’s movie ‘No Time To Die’ will now also be dubbed in an Indian language apart from widely spoken Hindi.

Universal Pictures announced the 25th installment of this popular James Bond movie to release in theatres worldwide including India on September 30. Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the movie will also be dubbed in Gujarati, which is the first for any Hollywood movie to get a dub in a regional language of India.

The Gujarati dub version will release simultaneously along with the English and Hindi versions.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig, last year a Gujarati dub for the trailer of the movie was also released. In the trailer, the British spy agent James Bond can be seen introducing himself by saying, “Naam Chhe Bond, James Bond.”

