Jake Gyllenhaal reveals filming with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By IANS
jake gyllenhaal
Image credit- IANS

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal says it was “torture” filming ‘The Good Girl’ with Jennifer Aniston because of his real life crush on her.

Speaking during an interview with ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Gyllenhaal was asked by the host if it was “torture” to film love scenes with somebody he fancied in real life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gyllenhaal said: “Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was. But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.”

He said that such is the “mechanical nature” of love scenes he thankfully managed to keep his true feelings towards Aniston well-hidden.

He added: “Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn’t turn me on. It’s oddly mechanical.

“And also it’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera. You can get in it but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.”

He added that a well-placed pillow, which was actually Aniston’s suggestion, helped.

The actor said: “The pillow technique was used. That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion, she was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, “I’m putting a pillow here.””

You might also like
Entertainment

Entertainment

Raavan of Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82

State

Mumbai cruise rave party: Another from Odisha’s Rourkela arrested

Entertainment

Vidrohi: Sharad Malhotra reveals how he prepared for his on-screen character

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online